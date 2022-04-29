Fun day will mark the official launch of new cafe at Mansfield library

After a complete refurbishment and selection process, local catering company Mrs B’s has moved in the mezzanine floor in the heart of the library.

Mrs B’s offers hot drinks (including 200 Degrees Coffee), snacks and light refreshments, and catering services to both external customers and those who hire the library‘s meeting, theatre and conference spaces.

The Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council will be joining for the official opening and cake cutting at 10.30am tomorrow. In addition, the whole library will be taken over by a host of free and fun activities for both adults and children, including a circus skills workshop, badge making, and a special Rattle, Rhyme and Roll session to warm up your vocal chords.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs B’s has moved in the mezzanine floor in the heart of Mansfield Library

Among the guests will be artist Michelle Reader, who will be helping people get creative and make a sculpture out of recycled materials, and Bookstart Bear.

Run by Inspire on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council and located in the heart of the town of Mansfield, Mansfield Central Library provides a vibrant central focus for inspiring the enjoyment of reading, creativity, learning, information, heritage, community, and culture for all.

The addition of the café is intended to help achieve the Inspire mission to provide a vibrant centre for reading, learning, culture and community activities in Mansfield.

Since it opened it’s doors last month, Mrs B’s at Mansfield has already served plenty of tasty treats to library users and local residents, with many commenting how welcome it is to have a new place to drop in.

In addition to the café, the library offers a dedicated children’s library, work and study areas with free Wi-Fi, a professional art gallery with a programme of touring exhibitions, a gift shop, and a regular programme of events, courses, and activities.

Joe Bender of Mrs B’s said: “It’s really great to move into the new café, and we’re looking forward to hitting the ground running.