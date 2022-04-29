Mrs Willmot has been principal for the past three years and has been pivotal in creating a positive learning climate at the academy, driving forward standards, strategy and high expectations for educational achievement.

During her time as principal, she has taken the academy on a transformative journey by implementing a grammar-style education for all students, improving behaviour and expectations, and ensuring a culture of kindness and respect through the academy’s Christian ethos.

She will now by joining the executive team of David Ross Education Trust as their director of standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley Willmot has left her role of principal at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Mansfield

Donna Percival, who is currently vice-principal at Queen Elizabeth’s, will be succeeding Mrs Willmot as the academy’s new leader. She brings extensive experience in teaching and education to the role of principal and will be taking the helm from May 1.

On leaving Queen Elizabeth’s, Mrs Willmot said: “It has been both an honour and a privilege to have been part of this fantastic academy’s history. I am so incredibly proud of our staff and students and of the transformation that has occurred here. I know the academy will continue to go from strength to strength.”

As an inspirational leader, Mrs Willmot will be much missed by colleagues across the Diverse Academies Trust and staff and students at the academy.