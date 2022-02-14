Fuel previously hit a record in November, before wholesale and retail prices fell back but prices have started to rise again.

According to PetrolPrices.com it will cost you 145.9p per litre for unleaded and 146.9p per litre for diesel at Sainsbury’s in Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

At Tesco in Chesterfield Road South and Jubilee Way South it is 144.9p per litre for unleaded and 146.9p per litre for diesel.

Fuel prices have reached a record high

At Morrisons in Sutton Road, Mansfield, it is 145.9p per litre and 147.7p per liter for diesel.

Heading over to Ashfield it will cost you 144.7p per litre for unleaded and 147.7p per litre for diesel at Asda in Priestsic Road, Sutton.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said: “The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet another notch, tightening the vice on family spending when it faces other pressures from impending domestic energy cost and tax increases.”

Reacting to the news that average petrol and diesel prices have now hit new record highs, RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Petrol has unfortunately hit a frightening new high of 148.02p which takes filling a 55-litre family car to an eye-watering £81.41.

"With the oil price teetering on the brink of $100 a barrel and retailers keen to pass on the increase in wholesale fuel quickly, new records could now be set on a daily basis in the coming weeks.

"As a result drivers in the UK could be in for an even worse ride as pump prices look certain to go up even more.

"We urge the big four supermarkets, which dominate fuel sales, to play fair with drivers and not to make a bad situation on the forecourt any worse by upping their margins again.”