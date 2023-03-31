The Community Woodlands scheme, provided by Bolsover Council, saw 50 trees planted by schoolchildren on South Street Recreation Ground.

More than 180 children, together with school staff and parents planted the fruit and nut trees, in what was the busiest day of planting yet for the scheme.The children also chose names for the trees they planted and stapled them to the posts.

Of the trees planted, there was 35 fruit and nut trees and six native avenue trees along the path. Four sweet chestnut and five walnut trees were also planted in the path-side avenue.

A number of trees were planted.

These are all specially bred grafted varieties which should provide edible nuts in three to four years.

The trees were funded by The Tree Council and Woodland Trust, plus six larger maple trees purchased and planted by South Normanton Parish Council, which also provided additional labour and support, signage and transport.

Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader and member for Langwith, said: “The children were very enthusiastic and were a real credit to their school and community as they worked together to help dig the holes, break up the turf and then plant the new trees.

“As a Labour Party, the environment plays a huge role in our ambitions to nurture nature and provide a lasting legacy for local communities.