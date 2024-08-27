From Manchester to Mansfield – Oasis tribute act set for ‘supersonic’ shows as famous brothers reunite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love them or hate them – everyone is talking about the Manchester brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher, following news of an Oasis reunion tour. But did you know that Mansfield has its own two 'supersonic' singers?

The legendary Britpop band from the nineties sparked excitement among fans by hinting at a possible reunion following Liam Gallagher’s headline set at the Reading Festival.

Last week, rumours of a reunion spread on social media after the band teased fans with a date and time, igniting excitement among their dedicated fanbase.

It has now been confirmed that Noel and Liam are set to reunite on stage in 2025 with tickets available on Ticketmaster at 9am on Saturday, August 31.

Here are Twoasis pictured. Featured: Paul and Mick.

From Manchester to Mansfield

A Mansfield duo who have ensured the sound of Oasis can ‘Live Forever’ with their popular tribute act have shared their excitement at the news.

Paul Lewis, who makes up one half of Twoasis, said: “It is great news for us that Oasis have finally reformed.

“We are both huge Oasis fans and we absolutely love doing this show.

“We started the show after the lockdown because we both share a love for Oasis and wanted to collaborate on a musical project.”

The tribute act has a full band, but the vast majority of their current tour features Paul and Mick Stewart as a duo.

Mick performs vocals and tambourine, singing Liam’s songs, while Paul is on the guitar and covers Noel's contributions.

Speaking on the tour announcement, Paul added: “We genuinely feel that this will shake up the music industry for the better as it is just too stale.

“Alas, we won't get any special treatment in the ticket queue on Saturday.”

The duo travels around the country with their act and will hold their annual show at Forest Town Arena on December 28 – with tickets now available for purchase at www.ticketsource.co.uk/twoasis.

For a full rundown of upcoming gigs, check out the tribute act’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/twoasisband.

The duo remain open about not looking like Liam and Noel in appearance, but said their act is focused solely on the 'supersonic' sound.

Paul said: “We find that people seem to appreciate this transparency more.

“People often tell us, 'we don't like Oasis, but you guys were really good'.”