Janine Bramley, aged 33, from South Normanton, and 39-year-old Emily Seals, of Shirland, are keen swimmers and to mark Emily’s upcoming 40th birthday they wanted to set themselves a new challenge.

Janine, an employer engagement officer at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College, said: “Emily and I have always enjoyed swimming. However, prior to Covid-19 we always stuck to the warmth and safety of indoor pools.

"During lockdown, we found a shared passion for swimming outdoors and we have pushed ourselves to complete endurance swims ever since, swimming in events such as Swim 22, Coniston 5.25 miles and even swimming in the dark.

Tim Harries, Lynne Baxter, Kate Colliver, Emily Sears and Janine Bramley are part of the relay team set to swim the English Channel

“Next year, Emily reaches the big 40 and decided, rather than have a big bash, she wanted to do something crazy and support an amazing charity along the way.

“So next year, Emily and I have signed up to swim from England to France as part of a relay team. This distance is technically 22 miles, but due to currents and other factors will likely be much more.

“Swimming in one-hour long blocks, we will complete this swim in just a regular swimming costume, swimming hat and goggles – no wetsuit or extra layers for warmth and in temperatures, hopefully, of about 16C.

“Your average swimming pool is usually 26-30C, so this is quite a lot colder, and with the potentially choppy sea too, this will be one difficult challenge.

“Our time in between swims will be on board a pilot boat, and we need to master getting dressed, eating and resting while on a swaying boat, while also in recovery from the cold temperatures.

“We are raising money for, and being supported by SwimTayka. It is a charity which raises money to teach children how to swim in countries where lessons are crucial to help lower mortality rates in fishing villages such as in Mozambique, Indonesia, Brazil and Peru.

“Anything anyone can donate to get us there would be amazing.”

