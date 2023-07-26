News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire rail users warned of severely reduced services during latest strike action

East Midlands Railway's (EMR) services will be significantly reduced on Saturday (July 29) due to industrial action by members of the RMT union.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 2 min read

Many of its routes will be reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with the last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm.

From Monday, July 31, to Saturday, August 5, and Monday, August 7, to Saturday, August 12, there will likely be several late notice cancellations, this is due to action short of a strike by the ASLEF union.

Cancellations could be as late as 10pm the day before customers travel.

East Midlands Railway's (EMR) services will be significantly reducedEast Midlands Railway's (EMR) services will be significantly reduced
East Midlands Railway's (EMR) services will be significantly reduced
Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary and should be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country, with very limited services running across the whole rail network.

Will Rogers, managing director for East Midlands Railway, said: “During this period, customers are strongly advised to regularly check if their train is running before setting off.”

If a customer's train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase. No administration fee will be charged.

Services running on Saturday, July 29, will be EMR Intercity, one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras and one train per hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras; EMR Connect, one train per hour between Corby and London St Pancras; EMR Regional, one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, one train per hour between Derby and Matlock, one train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham, one train per hour between Leicester and Nottingham and two hourly service between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford, Boston and Skegness.

All other lines of route will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided.

Strike action will affect other routes across the country. Customers are advised to check their full journey before travelling.

For detailed guidance and daily travel updates, please visit East Midlands Railway.