In 2021, the 300 mile southern leg of route was completed which linked the Meldon Viaduct in Devon with Bennerley Viaduct in the Erewash valley.

The route included the Clifton Suspension bridge, Severn Bridge and Ironbridge.

The same group of cyclists have now completed the 350 mile northern link of this national trail by connecting Bennerley Viaduct with the newly restored Union Chain Bridge on the Scottish border near Berwick on Tweed.

The cyclists on Bennerley Viaduct. Photo from Friends of Bennerley Viaduct.

This northern route included the Tyne’s Iron Bridges, the Gaunless Bridge, the world’s first cast railway bridge, the Humber Bridge and Torksey Viaduct.

The concept of developing a new national cycling trail connecting outstanding sites of industrial heritage was drawn up in partnership with the World Monuments Fund who supported the project to re-open Bennerley Viaduct for public use and launch a community engagement programme.

The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, (FoBV) is a community group, passionate about restoring and celebrating an example of Victorian railway engineering and opening it up to the public. The group is working in partnership with the owners, Railway Paths Ltd, to bring the iconic structure back into use as a walking and cycling trail.

The ride’s organiser Phil Robinson said: “On the southern section, we connected Bennerley Viaduct in Ilkeston with the Meldon Viaduct near Okehampton, the only two remaining Victorian wrought iron viaducts in the country.

“On this northern section, we connected our Iron Giant with the recently restored Union Chain Bridge, the world’s oldest vehicular suspension bridge connecting Scotland with England.

“This will place our viaduct right at the centre of a national cycling route of the nation’s iconic bridges.”

The cyclists have also been helping to raise funds to further the work of the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct.

Any donations will be gratefully received and you can donate via the JustGiving page here or find other ways to donate via the FoBV website.