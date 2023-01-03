Friend of Mansfield councillor who died on Christmas Eve 'devastated' to hear of his passing

Brian Lohan died on Christmas Eve

Brian Lohan was first elected to represent Mansfield Council’s Portland ward for Labour in February 2010, and was re-elected a further three times.

Charles Chiverton, a friend of Brian’s, said: “I was devastated at hearing of Brian’s passing.

"Brian was truly a wonderful human being, a great friend and my best man at my wedding.

“His wonderful wife of many years, Dianne, passed away over a decade ago and Brian really struggled with her passing, he would often speak of her on the occasions we met in Brimbles for a tea and a chat.

"On those occasions we would always being talking and meeting his constituents and would engage fully helping with advice and support.

"He was devoted to constituents and the people of Mansfield and he gave every waking moment to deliver his service to enrich the life's of everyone.

"His endless devotion was noted across the floor and to all who came into contact with him.

"Has a young man, he was an idealist and strong believer of the fight to save our mining heritage.

“A solid striking miner, I stood alongside my comrade for the entire 12 months, a time which changed our lives forever.

"Brian became politically active after our experiences and became the councillor who everyone respected.

"On a personal note Brian and I both attended All Saints Catholic school, Brian being the year above but we were tied by our belief that a greater future was always possible.

"I have shed a few tears. No longer will I have the pleasure of his wonderful company meeting up for a tea and a catch up.

"Brian probably would be shocked at the wonderful tributes being paid to him. No shock there his devotion always would shine.

“On the day of Brian's funeral, his comrades will march one last time behind the many NUM banners from the coal fields to pay respect to one our own.