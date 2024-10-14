Friend of Kirkby father killed in motorbike crash launches fundraiser to support family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The friend of a father of four killed in a motorbike accident has launched a fundraiser in a bid to raise cash to support his family and help towards funeral costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Suso, of Sutton in Ashfield, set up a Gofundme page following the death of 42-year-old Karl Derner on Monday October 7.

Karl who was father to Phoenix, Jennie and Jack and Luke had gone out riding with friends in Ashbourne when tragedy struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma, who has been a family friend for 13 year, said Karl had just recently got back into motorbikes.

Karl Derner, 42, died following a motorbike accident

She added “There were no other vehicles involved in the accident – Karl’s friends saw him disappear around a corner and by the time they made it round the bend Karl had come off his bike.

“He had only recently got back into biking in the last few years, it’s so tragic.

"His partner Tanya is trying to be strong for kids. Karl was a good father and he loved his children, he loved his bike and was also really into photography and drones.

"Everyone is in shock, he was so young, no age.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma, aged 40, is hoping to raise £2,000 to help take the financial burden off the family at this difficult time.

Posting on the page she said: “I have created this go fund me to help my lovely friend Tanya she unexpectedly lost her partner and father of her two young children yesterday to a motorbike accident.

“Tanya will need help for the funeral costs and also to support her while she is off work with the children, the last thing this beautiful family needs right now is to be worried about finances.

“Tanya will need time to comfort her babies and try and help them understand why their daddy isn’t coming home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have always been a hard working family making ends meet by working opposite shifts so someone is always there for the children.

“Lets help make this horrid time a little easier for Tanya and the children.”

To donate visit https://gofund.me/1ddbef8b