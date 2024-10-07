Old police uniforms donated overseas with help of West Notts College student

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boxes filled with old Nottinghamshire Police uniforms and equipment have been donated to overseas forces, with the assistance of an 18-year-old student from West Nottinghamshire College who was on a summer placement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Police Aid Charity (NPAC) initiative will see items including jackets, fleeces, trousers and t-shirts, as well as police equipment, handed over to less well funded forces in other countries, as part of a summer project.

Twelve boxes were collected by NPAC from Newark Police Station at the end of last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The job of sifting through former uniforms and equipment, to find items suitable to be donated, was taken on by summer worker Hugh Burrows.

Hugh Burrows.

Eighteen-year-old Hugh worked in the uniform stores department over the summer months as part of a force-led initiative to give young people the chance to experience working for the police.

He has diligently gone through old and used uniform to find items which are not suitable to be reused by the force but too good to go to waste.

Hugh, who attends West Notts College, said: “I have spent the months of August and September working closely on the project and have led it from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I found it to be interesting as well as fulfilling knowing that my work is going to help people, even if it is in a small capacity.

“While carrying out the project I have had the support of my line manager Oliver Wilson who has guided me through what we can send out.

“The process consists of finding the equipment by weeding through old and used uniform and equipment which is suitable to be used again and placing these aside to be sent out to foreign forces across the world.”

Uniform Services team leader Oliver Wilson added: “I’m proud of what Hugh has achieved during the last two months and I’m sure the recipients of the uniform will be very grateful for what Hugh has done for them.

“Hugh has been very proud to work for Nottinghamshire Police these last couple of months and has been a pleasure to work with and to get to know.”