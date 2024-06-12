Fresh plan for 'one-stop' health check centre in Mansfield after 'substantial changes'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The next step towards the creation in Mansfield of Nottinghamshire’s first ‘one-stop shop’ for health tests, scans, screenings and x-rays has been announced.

Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), to be built on the Stockwell Gate site of Mansfield Community Hospital, was given planning permission in January – and work was expected to start this summer, with an opening date pencilled in for next March.

But the scheme was delayed by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital and would oversee the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning statement by the trust’s Nottingham-based agents, CPMG Architects, says: “Following further project developments and costing exercises, the scheme has required substantial changes. Therefore, a new planning application is required.”

Mansfield Community Hospital, on Stockwell Gate, where the new Community Diagnostics Centre will be created if a fresh planning application is given permission.

This application has now been submitted by the trust, and the council has set a deadline date of September 9 for a decision.

CDCs are springing up all over the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The NHS feels it badly needs separate, dedicated centres to carry out services such as blood tests, MRI scans, ultrasound scans, x-rays, breast screenings and bone density scans.

Nottinghamshire has been allocated £24.2 million over three years to develop its CDC strategy, and phase one of two is the cutting-edge scheme at Mansfield Community Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan, according to CPMG, is to “demolish a derelict building, refurbish and remodel another. and construct an independent, purpose-built unit”, with the aim of delivering an extra 130,000 diagnostic tests each year.

Mansfield Community Hospital is already delivering thousands of additional health checks.

The state-of-the-art centre would be open from 7 am to 8 pm every day, and would employ 157 full-time staff and 152 part-time staff. Phase two of the county strategy is a large CDC in Nottingham city centre.

The whole idea behind CDCs is to make tests more easily available and to reduce the need for patients to travel to hospitals.

The Mansfield site is already being used for various diagnostic services. In February, it was reported that it had delivered more than 10,000 additional health checks and was expanding its drop-in clinics for blood tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same month, the trust hosted an event for the public to find out all about the CDC, which is backed by Andy Abraham, the executive mayor of Mansfield, and council officials.

Paul Robinson, chief executive of the trust, said: “It is fantastic to be witnessing the development of the CDC. The interest and energy this initiative is generating is inspiring. I can’t wait for the completion of the building.”

Adam Hill, chief executive of the council, said: “I find it remarkable that we are introducing these facilities, enabling residents to easily access the healthcare they need. The significant investment coming into Mansfield is exciting.”

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yule Croft, 7 High Oakham Road, Mansfield – erection of timber-framed lean-to car port.

13 Trusley Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse – application for lawful development certificate for rear extension.

7 Exe Fold, Mansfield Woodhouse – application for lawful development certificate for single-storey rear extension.

306 New Mill Lane, Forest Town – work to four trees covered by a preservation order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Regal Drive, Mansfield – work to three trees and the removal of four trees covered by a preservation order.