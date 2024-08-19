Fresh football pitches planned at Sutton Lawn
They are likely to create fresh worries about parking in the area after documents showed they could attract more than 30 cars at once.
Permission was given for a new 11-a-side pitch earlier this year, but Ashfield Council said no work would go ahead until parking problems in the area were resolved.
Nearby Penn Street and Gresham Close were named as two problem hotspots where people parked ‘without courtesy’.
A separate planning application to create a dedicated car park for Sutton Lawn is also in the pipeline.
The new 3G pitches would be surrounded by four-metre-high fences, with 13-metre floodlights, replacing the current 3G pitch.
Ashfield Council, which has submitted the plans, says the ‘worst case scenario’ for parking would be four children’s five-a-side games going ahead at once.
The total number of players, spectators, coaches and referees would be up to 85, with an estimated 34 vehicles.
The council also approved its plans for a large grass pitch in June, but Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said at the time that no work would start until parking issues were resolved.
Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind) added: “The pitch is a brilliant idea in principle.
"But we need to protect residents around Penn Street and Gresham Close.
“The issues are bad there now – people don’t park with courtesy.
"If people leave their cars there, it will make it murder.
“Small sections of double yellow lines are needed to alleviate problems.”
A proposed car park at Sutton Lawn would create an extra 60 car parking spaces to alleviate the problem.
