Free sessions to help you gain more cycling confidence are taking place in Rainworth

Can you ride a bike but need more confidence or would you like to learn how to do your own bike repairs and safety checks?

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:13 am

Then The Big Bike Revival is for you.

The free sessions are taking place at The Social Action Hub in Kirklington Road, Rainworth.

Each session includes a variety of skills to learn how to cycle safely, build confidence in cycling and learn how to repair your own bicycle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Join The Big Bike Revival

Learn and Fix sessions will take on Thursday, from February 17 to March 17, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm and a beginners/novice ride will be taking place on Saturday, March 19, at 4.30pm.

Read More

Read More
Center Parcs announce changes to its management team

To book a slot or for more information visit www.socialactionhub.com.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Jon Ball