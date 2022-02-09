Free sessions to help you gain more cycling confidence are taking place in Rainworth

Then The Big Bike Revival is for you.

The free sessions are taking place at The Social Action Hub in Kirklington Road, Rainworth.

Each session includes a variety of skills to learn how to cycle safely, build confidence in cycling and learn how to repair your own bicycle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join The Big Bike Revival

Learn and Fix sessions will take on Thursday, from February 17 to March 17, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm and a beginners/novice ride will be taking place on Saturday, March 19, at 4.30pm.

To book a slot or for more information visit www.socialactionhub.com.