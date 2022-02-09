Free sessions to help you gain more cycling confidence are taking place in Rainworth
Can you ride a bike but need more confidence or would you like to learn how to do your own bike repairs and safety checks?
Then The Big Bike Revival is for you.
The free sessions are taking place at The Social Action Hub in Kirklington Road, Rainworth.
Each session includes a variety of skills to learn how to cycle safely, build confidence in cycling and learn how to repair your own bicycle.
Learn and Fix sessions will take on Thursday, from February 17 to March 17, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm and a beginners/novice ride will be taking place on Saturday, March 19, at 4.30pm.
To book a slot or for more information visit www.socialactionhub.com.
