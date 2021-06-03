Free micro-chipping, health checks and neutering vouchers at dog welfare event in Clipstone

‘Bark in the Park’ is being hosted by Newark & Sherwood District Council at Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone on Tuesday (June 8), from 10am-1pm, and will give owners an opportunity to get advice about dog welfare.

The outdoor event – which is fully Covid-secure – is part of the council’s ongoing PAWS campaign and among the services on offer will be free micro-chipping, dog grooming tips and health checks, as well as neutering vouchers from the RSPCA.

Community protection officers will also be on hand to offer advice to visitors as well as to help teach safe interaction between children and dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newark & Sherwood District Council's community protection officers Andrew Weaver and Lauren Astle with Herbie and Scout respectively. Photo: Newark & Sherwood District Council.

The lockdown period has led to an unprecedented increase in pet ownership, with many acquiring a new pet in response to social isolation and companionship.

However, this has increased concerns around animal welfare and responsible ownership and recent restrictions have meant limited opportunities for dogs to socialise.

In addition, with people returning to work and socialising more, issues are more likely to arise around separation anxiety after owners have been at home for longer periods of time than normal.

Coun Roger Jackson, the council’s chairman of leisure and environment, said: “We have hosted Bark in the Park events in the past and they have always been a really positive opportunity for pet-owners to gain information and advice. The pandemic has meant we have a lot of new pet owners in our district and this is an ideal opportunity to pop down and taking advantage of the free micro-chipping.

“As well as getting your dog chipped, visitors will also be able to have their “chipped” dogs checked over to make sure the chip is working correctly, and get their pets a free basic health check, including nail clipping, as well as general information and advice on how to look after their dog.”

The council has also organised a small wildlife trail with colouring stations for children to take place on the same day.

More Bark in the Park events are set to take place around the district over the summer months.

Visitors can just turn up on the day, with no requirement to book.