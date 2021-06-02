Mansfield MP Ben Bradley urges constituents to get Covid-19 vaccination

The 31-year-old MP – who is also the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council – says he was keen to get the jab after it was announced last week that over 30s were eligible to be vaccinated.

Mr Bradley joins more than 39 million people nationwide who have had their first dose of the vaccine – with 25 million having had their second.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley had his first Covid-19 jab on Monday.

“I’m chuffed that my first jab is all done,” said Mr Bradley. “After such a difficult year, finally getting vaccinated felt like a big moment and I’m keen to start looking past Covid-19 and towards our recovery as a country.

“The jab didn’t hurt and the organisation at the Mansfield vaccination hub was flawless – thank you to all of the staff involved. I hope that when constituents get the call, they will get both jabs.”