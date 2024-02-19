News you can trust since 1952
Free grief training in Mansfield for parents and professionals to assist children and young people

Parents and professionals can take advantage of a new free training session in Mansfield to help children cope with grief and trauma.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT
The Children’s Bereavement Centre are a local charity providing free support services to local children and young people to ensure they receive the right kind of help and guidance at one of the most devastating times in their lives.

The Children’s Bereavement Centre (CBC) provides free specialist support for children and their families affected by the death or terminal-illness of someone important to them.

The charity help improve a child’s mental health through helping them to understand the feelings and anxieties created by the trauma of losing a loved one.

Sessions will help parents and carers support children and young people with grief.
Sessions will help parents and carers support children and young people with grief.

Kate Baxter, CEO at the CBC said: “We understand how difficult it is to support a grieving child or young person.

Many parents and carers have said to us that they would like to increase their understanding so they can feel confident in knowing what to do and say, as well as learning how they can look after themselves to provide the support and guidance needed at home.

“As the local bereavement experts, we have therefore developed some free training, to complement the other free services with offer to local families who have been bereaved.”

Booking is required online at www.childrensbereavementcentre.co.uk/training-for-parents-carers

Sessions will take place at the Oak Tree Children’s Centre, Mansfield at 10am to 12.30pm on Saturday April 12.

Others sessions will be held at April 12 at Oak Tree Children’s centre and July 13, 2024, Christ Church, Thievesdale Close, Worksop 10am to 12.30pm.

