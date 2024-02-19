Students work together to tackle challenges faced by employers in Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NTU Mansfield Challenge event featured local employers such as Ashfield Council and Inspire College.

These organisations provided different teams of students with a brief to work on and asked them to present their findings back to the employer a week later.

The challenge is another example of NTU Mansfield’s strong links with local organisations and its commitment to offer its students opportunities to work with neighbouring employers.

Students from Nottingham Trent University’s (NTU) Mansfield Hub have teamed up with employers from the Mansfield and Ashfield area to help them solve some key local challenges.

Ashfield Council tasked students with providing recommendations on how the council and its partners can reduce homelessness and crimes committed by those experiencing it.The student team researched the different demographics and dynamics of the homeless community in Ashfield and made suggestions around how the council can make its support to the homeless population more visible and accessible.

Ross Twinn, graduate management trainee at Ashfield Council, said: “Our student team presented really well on how we can better address the instability experienced within homelessness and the higher prevalence of crime as a result.

“This is something that Ashfield needs to tackle and it’s been fantastic having a group of talented and engaged students to help us with this challenge.“One of the reasons we wanted to participate in the Mansfield Challenge was to start to create pathways between local talent and coming to work with Ashfield Council.”

Chelsey Harvey, who studies Criminal Justice (FdA) at NTU Mansfield, said: “I’ve always wanted to work within a council and working with Ashfield Council as part of the challenge has given me amazing background knowledge of what they do, how they work, and what challenges they face.

“I would definitely consider applying to work with them in the future.”

Inspire College also took part in the NTU Mansfield Challenge to give students the chance to look into the different barriers that young people might face that could prevent them applying to the college.

Inspire College was created to work with students who are currently not in education, employment or training and aims to make education accessible to all.Simon Cook, manager at Inspire College, said: “Participating in the NTU Mansfield Challenge gave us the opportunity to get unique and important perspectives from young people.

"”Young people’s voices are so important to help us understand we are giving them what they need, so to get this insight on the barriers they may face accessing education has been invaluable for us.”

10 employers and more than 50 students took part in the NTU Mansfield Challenge, which will run again in 2025.Graham Whyborn, work-like experience projects coordinator at NTU, said: “The NTU Mansfield Challenge is an event that really showcases the collaborative nature of the NTU Mansfield Hub and the great links with industry and local employers that we have.