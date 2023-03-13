Free fix on offer if mobile network upgrade causes TV interference in Sutton

However, engineers are warning there is a “small chance” these upgrades may cause interference to TV received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView, including intermittent sound, pixelation, or loss of TV signal.

Now free support is available from Restore TV, at restoretv.uk, or by calling 0808 1313 800.

TV signal troubleshooters have said that mobile upgrades may cause TV interference in Sutton.

Ben Roome, Restore TV chief executive officer, said: “We know how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free-to-view TV as mobile services are improved.”

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue. We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free-to-view TV as normal. Full instructions are included and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected. However, viewers with these services, who also watch free-to-view TV through an aerial, can receive a free Restore TV filter.