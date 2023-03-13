Afternoon tea near me: Nine venues across the Mansfield area for a special Mother's Day treat

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we asked our readers for their top spots for afternoon tea in the area.
We received a few recommendations on social media for afternoon tea across the Mansfield area, with some names coming up more than once, so here are some of the popular choices – in no particular order.
Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, March 19, so it is best to get booking ASAP...
1. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue
Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, 2 Meden Square Pleasley, is a five-star catering business in the heart of Pleasley Vale. A perfect place for a Mother's Day treat.
Photo: Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue
2. No.19 Cafe & Bistro
No.19 Cafe & Bistro on Warsop High Street is a popular attraction for people. Located at 19 High Street, the venue offers plenty of sweet and savoury treats - with afternoon tea being a popular choice from the menu.
Photo: No.19 Cafe & Bistro
3. The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park
The Teahouse, Unit 3, The Stables, Carr Bank Park, Windmill Lane, is a popular recommendation for Mansfield town.
Photo: The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park
4. Patchills Pantry
Patchills Pantry, based in The Patchills, Mansfield, serves customers across the Mansfield area and has afternoon tea on the menu. Several readers suggested this venue as a great spot for an affordable afternoon tea.
Photo: Patchills Pantry