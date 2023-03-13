News you can trust since 1952
Afternoon tea near me: Nine venues across the Mansfield area for a special Mother's Day treat

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we asked our readers for their top spots for afternoon tea in the area.

By Phoebe Cox
3 hours ago

We received a few recommendations on social media for afternoon tea across the Mansfield area, with some names coming up more than once, so here are some of the popular choices – in no particular order.

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, March 19, so it is best to get booking ASAP...

1. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue

Photo: Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue

2. No.19 Cafe & Bistro

Photo: No.19 Cafe & Bistro

3. The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park

Photo: The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park

4. Patchills Pantry

Photo: Patchills Pantry

