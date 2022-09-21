Shopkeeper punched and kicked in Mansfield robbery

Police said the victim was attacked after attempting to stop a youth stealing vape pens and e-cigarette items from behind the counter at the Athishaya Store, on Ladybrook Place, Ladybrook.

Detectives have now released details of the robbery, which took place on July 15, at about 6pm, as they seek the public’s help in solving it.

Officers have released CCTV images of a group of young people who they believe can help with their inquiries.

Police are appealing for information about a robbery in Mansfield.

Detective Constable Holly Cotter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and we are determined to track down the people responsible as quickly as possible.

“Shopkeepers and retail staff should not have to live in fear of violence and we will not tolerate attacks upon them.

“As part of our investigation, we are now in a position to release these images of individuals who we think could help us get to the bottom of what happened.

“It is important anyone who recognises them or has any other relevant information, or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist us comes forward.”