Anyone living in a Nottinghamshire home currently using electric storage, panel or plug in heaters is urged to check their eligibility with their council and apply immediately if they qualify.

Qualifying residents may already have a gas connection but must not currently have gas central heating.

These first-time central heating systems are being installed free of charge for eligible Nottinghamshire residents under the Warm Homes Fund scheme and include a brand-new gas boiler, radiators and a thermostat.

The scheme also provides a fully-funded connection to the gas network if required and can include free loft and cavity wall insulation for qualifying homes.

Wayne Bexton, carbon reduction, energy and sustainability director at Nottingham City Council, said: ‘’The Warm Homes Hub in Nottingham is helping residents feel more comfortable in their homes by improving energy efficiency.

"While we explore new opportunities for achieving our net zero objectives, it’s important to address citizens in fuel poverty now, with this work enabling the move away from poorly performing and costly storage heaters.

“The city council is delighted to be working in partnership with E.ON and the Warm Homes Hub on this initiative, helping to deliver on the aims of our fuel poverty strategy.”

For more information and to apply visit warmhomeshub.com.