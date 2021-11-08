New store set for Mansfield town centre

High street footwear retailer Shoe Zone is opening a ‘new Big Box store’ on West Gate in the town centre on Saturday, November 20.

A store spokeswoman said: “The store will stock popular brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, S.Oliver and Gola as well as Shoe Zone’s signature affordable shoe and accessories range – and will be offering Christmas deals upon opening."

It will be open Mondays-Saturdays, from 9am-5.30pm, and Sundays, from 10am-4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Shoe Zone 'Big Box' store is currently being fitted out on West Gate.

The spokeswoman said: “The new store brings more jobs to the area – it is currently advertising for two part-time vacancies.”

Anthony Smith, Shoe Zone chief executive, said: “We are excited to launch the new store in Mansfield and offer customers even more access to our popular range of stylish and affordable shoes and accessories.

“We'll open with a fantastic collection of winter shoes, wet weather boots and slippers for the impending winter season. We can’t wait to show customers in store.”

The store, currently being fitted out in the former Dorothy Perkins unit, is replacing the existing Shoe Zone store on nearby Market Place, which is scheduled to close on November 10.

The existing Shoe Zone store on Market Place is scheduled to close on November 10.

The spokeswoman said: “The new store will be two-and-a-half times bigger than the current unit.

“It will still stock the whole Shoe Zone store range, plus hundreds of branded styles such as Heavenly Feet, Wrangler, Lilley & Skinner and Kickers, hence the ‘big box’ term.

“All staff are transferring to the new store and there will be seven managers and supervisors and five existing part-time staff, as well as the two new part-time staff being recruited for the opening.