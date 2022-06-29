New Ollerton becomes home to discount retailer The Original Factory Shop

The latest store, which will be situated on Forest Road, will be expanding the discount department store’s to 182 and will see the retailer bring its range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to New Ollerton customers and residents.

Julie Richards, regional business development manager, said: “TOFS is a national business made up of more than 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to New Ollerton and serving the local community.

"Our store will be run by local people in the heart of New Ollerton and we’ve started recruiting for ten job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up big bargains.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...