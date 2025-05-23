Free Ashfield family wellbeing roadshow returns

Ashfield’s free family wellbeing roadshow is returning to the district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are invited to attend a free community roadshow at Morvern Park, located at 10 Morvern Road, Kirkby (NG17 7BX).

This event is a great opportunity to connect with local services, discover new opportunities, and meet new people in your area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roadshow will take place on Tuesday, May 27, from 10am to 2pm.

The event will be promoting stroke awareness by making May ‘Purple Month’.

For more information, contact Luke Donnelly at 07840 841763 or [email protected].