Free Ashfield family wellbeing roadshow returns
Ashfield’s free family wellbeing roadshow is returning to the district.
Residents are invited to attend a free community roadshow at Morvern Park, located at 10 Morvern Road, Kirkby (NG17 7BX).
This event is a great opportunity to connect with local services, discover new opportunities, and meet new people in your area.
The roadshow will take place on Tuesday, May 27, from 10am to 2pm.
The event will be promoting stroke awareness by making May ‘Purple Month’.
For more information, contact Luke Donnelly at 07840 841763 or [email protected].
