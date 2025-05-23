Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Jade Fullerton, 30, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 18 months. Fine: £450. Costs: £310.

Daniel Bright, 43, of Thoresby Road, Rainworth, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.

Jeremy Coyle, 39, of Watnall Road, Hucknall, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Community order: 12 months. Curfew and electronic monitoring period: 3 months. Compensation: £50.

Jayden Naylor, 19, of Harvest Road, Eastwood, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £138. Fine: £346. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Anthony Smedley, 33, of no fixed address, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £130. Imprisonment period: 7 days.

Paul Davis, 53, of Scarborough Road, Bilsthorpe, admitted: assault by beating and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £250. Fine: £626.

Zoe Davies, 55, of Hazel Road, Boughton, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, driver of a vehicle fail to stop after road accident - give name and address of self and owner / vehicle details. Costs: £100. Surcharge: £96. Fine: £240. Driving record endorsed with 5 penalty points.

Rebecca Buchanan, 36, of Guylers Hill Drive, Clipstone, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 175 hours. Disqualification period: 22 months.

Stuart Heath, 62, of The Mount, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 55 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 15 months, disqualification reduction period: 15 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Lembey Nsika Nkaya, 35, of Hewett Street, Warsop Vale, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, speeding, and drive whilst disqualified. Disqualification period: 12 months, notional penalty points: 6. Fine: £180. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £72.

Mateusz Ziaja, 34, of Hollington Way, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 40 hours.

Lucifer Wolf, 23, of Lilac Road, Hucknall, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely 2 curved swords. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Fine: £180. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £72.

Alanya Newell, 26, of Hill Crescent, Sutton, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Restraining order.

Jai Wright, 35, of Thornton Street, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Forfeiture and destruction ordered. Fine: £50.

Gary Frew, 47, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £60.

Thomas Wabey, 37, of Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Costs: £85.

Jak Smith, 30, of Shilling Road, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and Fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 112 hours. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Jordan Cottee, 25, of the Sidings, Kimberley, admitted: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Imprisonment period: 8 months, suspended period: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187.