Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall
Jade Fullerton, 30, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 18 months. Fine: £450. Costs: £310.
Daniel Bright, 43, of Thoresby Road, Rainworth, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.
Jeremy Coyle, 39, of Watnall Road, Hucknall, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Community order: 12 months. Curfew and electronic monitoring period: 3 months. Compensation: £50.
Jayden Naylor, 19, of Harvest Road, Eastwood, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £138. Fine: £346. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Anthony Smedley, 33, of no fixed address, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £130. Imprisonment period: 7 days.
Paul Davis, 53, of Scarborough Road, Bilsthorpe, admitted: assault by beating and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £250. Fine: £626.
Zoe Davies, 55, of Hazel Road, Boughton, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, driver of a vehicle fail to stop after road accident - give name and address of self and owner / vehicle details. Costs: £100. Surcharge: £96. Fine: £240. Driving record endorsed with 5 penalty points.
Rebecca Buchanan, 36, of Guylers Hill Drive, Clipstone, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 175 hours. Disqualification period: 22 months.
Stuart Heath, 62, of The Mount, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 55 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 15 months, disqualification reduction period: 15 weeks. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Lembey Nsika Nkaya, 35, of Hewett Street, Warsop Vale, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, speeding, and drive whilst disqualified. Disqualification period: 12 months, notional penalty points: 6. Fine: £180. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £72.
Mateusz Ziaja, 34, of Hollington Way, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 40 hours.
Lucifer Wolf, 23, of Lilac Road, Hucknall, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely 2 curved swords. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Fine: £180. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £72.
Alanya Newell, 26, of Hill Crescent, Sutton, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Restraining order.
Jai Wright, 35, of Thornton Street, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Forfeiture and destruction ordered. Fine: £50.
Gary Frew, 47, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £60.
Thomas Wabey, 37, of Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Costs: £85.
Jak Smith, 30, of Shilling Road, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and Fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 112 hours. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Jordan Cottee, 25, of the Sidings, Kimberley, admitted: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Imprisonment period: 8 months, suspended period: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187.