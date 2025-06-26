Free Armed Forces event at Mansfield town centre this July

The Royal Air Force is hosting an Armed Forces ‘Mansfield Town Show’ at Mansfield's Market Square this July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free event promises an action-packed event filled with interactive experiences, hands-on demonstrations, and an exclusive chance to engage with the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

Armed Forces Mansfield Town Show July 26 – 27 July 2025, will run 9.30am-5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news will likely bring relief to many residents who expressed frustration over the absence of an Armed Forces Day in the calendar, which is typically organised by Mansfield BID in June.

Mansfield town centre.

This issue garnered media attention and even entered political discussions, with Mansfield MP Steve Yemm urging that the event be reinstated in the town.

Residents can look forward to an action-packed event as the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force host the Mansfield Town Show.

This free event will transform Mansfield’s Market Square into a hub of military equipment, personnel, adventure, and discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you are a military enthusiast, a curious explorer, or simply seeking a fun family outing, this event offers something for everyone.

Attendees can explore military equipment and test their reflexes in high-energy sports challenges.

This is a unique opportunity to experience the Armed Forces up close, participate in interactive activities, and meet the individuals behind the uniforms.

Event includes:

Iconic Equipment Experience – Ever wanted to know what its like to be a sailor, soldier or aviator? Take a close up look at military vehicles and aircraft, take a photo and see what it takes!

Test Your Skills – Get involved in physical challenges and see how your speed, agility, and coordination measure up.

Surviving the Challenge – Can you survive the challenge of diving into a fast-paced, hands-on test where your grit and quick thinking could make all the difference.

STEM and Youth Engagement – Explore exciting career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and maths with Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force experts.

Live Music and Performances – Enjoy fantastic performances from a military band, as they fill the Town Show with energy and atmosphere.

This event offers more than just a gathering; it serves as an opportunity to engage, learn, and be inspired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet the men and women of the Armed Forces, gain hands-on experience with real military equipment, explore and discover the wide array of career opportunities available.

Book free tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/armed-forces-mansfield-town-show-tickets-1307925172399?aff=A5FlyerEng.