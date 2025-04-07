Mansfield MP calls on Armed Forces Day event to be reinstated, as organisers respond

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield MP has called for the reinstatement of the Armed Forces Day event in the town centre following its cancellation. However, the event organisers, Mansfield BID, have clarified that the event was never planned to take place this year due to several factors, including “rising costs” and “counter-terrorism concerns”.

The Armed Forces Day event in Mansfield, originally scheduled for June, has been cancelled.

In previous years, the event was organised by the Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID), which consists of town centre businesses.

But Jay Rowlinson, the chief executive of Mansfield Forward BID, stated that there will be an alternative event related to army recruitment later in the year, which will replace the Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Armed Forces Day at Mansfield. Image by former MP, Ben Bradley (2024).

The event’s cancellation has sparked backlash within the community, with Mansfield MP Steve Yemm calling for its reinstatement.

The event is also highly valued by veterans' groups and families, many of whom have expressed “disappointment” over its cancellation.

Mr Yemm said: “Armed Forces Day is a chance for our community to say thank you to those who serve and have served.

“It’s a well-attended and much-respected event that brings together people of all ages to show their support.”

Mansfield MP Steve Yemm.

Mr Yemm stated he is encouraging Mansfield Council and BID to collaborate on solutions that would ensure the event continues in future years.

Rick Richardson, the branch secretary of Mansfield's Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), expressed his “disappointment” over the cancellation of the event – but mentioned that Mansfield Forward BID informed him the decision was made due to the rising costs associated with anti-terror measures.

A spokesperson for Mansfield Council confirmed that this event is entirely organised and funded by Mansfield BID.

They explained that the council does not have a core events budget to support the event's return, following a public consultation in 2023 which led to the removal of its budget.

The council has confirmed its plans to offer a summer event in May, coinciding with VE Day, funded by the income generated from paid events earlier in the year.

Additionally, they will support the Tri-Forces event, organised by the RAF, in July.

More details about these events will be provided in due course.

Gareth Fuller, chairman of the Mansfield Royal British Legion branch, said: “The Armed Forces day has been a great day to bring the community together to show their support for our Armed Forces and, from a Royal British Legion branch perspective, raise more funds towards the poppy appeal.

“It is also a way to positively promote the excellent work the Royal British Legion do for our retired and serving military personnel as well as generate interest in becoming members.

“The day also generates footfall into Mansfield town centre to boost the local economy and highlight the benefits of shopping locally.

“The Mansfield community has always been very supportive of Armed Forces charities and support them in many ways through the year especially during the poppy appeal.

“The Armed Forces day has always been a great opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate the commitment they show.

“The highlight of Armed Forces day has always been a flyover by one of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight historic airplanes which always makes people stop in their tracks, look to the skies and smile bringing a moment of happiness and sense of pride in our Armed Forces old and new.

“Cancelling Armed Forces day will be a great loss to our community.”

Jay Rowlinson, BID CEO, said: “Mansfield BID has been the lead event organiser working with partners to provide the Armed Forces Day event which has occurred on the last Sunday in June in the past.

“The event was not cancelled this year as such, as it was never agreed to be placed on ours or partners forth coming year's event list.

“As the Mansfield BID CEO and a retired army officer myself who spent 33 years in the British Army serving on many of the Army's major overseas deployments, it was with sadness that it was decided not to plan, organise and hold the event this year.

“The reasons for this were many. However, the main reasons included the following.”

Cost

Jay explained: “Placing on events in the town centre continues to rise. Particularly if the market stalls have to be moved or taken down.

“The Armed Forces event this year would have cost approximately £13,500 which is funded by Mansfield BID and partly match funded by the Armed Forces.

“Further security measures can cost a further £8,000, placing the event total at approximately £21,500, which Mansfield BID can ill afford.”

Timing of the event

Jay added: “The event is normally on a Sunday. As a Business Improvement District, it is our main job and task to ensure that all events spending with our members money is spent well and wisely, with the best effect for their businesses.

“It is very difficult time for town centre businesses and they need all the support they can get.

“Therefore, it was decided this year that all town centre events provided by Mansfield BID will be placed on a Saturday where the most shops and businesses will benefit.”

Counter Terrorism

Jay continued: “Martyn's Law received Royal Ascent on Thursday, April 3 2025 and is a British law that has been passed to protect the general public and public premises from terrorist attack.

“This new law is designed to keep people safe but unfortunately will make it considerably harder and more expensive going forward for organisations to offer public events where there may be larger crowds present.

“Mansfield Town Centre has very little to no town centre hostile vehicle mitigation and it will cost well in excess of £1 million pounds to put this extra security in place for the future.

“Until this extra security is in place, Notts Police Counter terrorism Unit are extremely reluctant to sanction and agree larger public events that do not have the correct public security measures in place.

“Putting in temporary measures proves to be extremely expensive and not always entirely effective.

“Due to the nature of this event being to do with the Armed Forces. Full and extensive security measures are expected by the police.”

Serving Armed Forces Support

Jay shared: “The Armed Forces day was originally designed to show support and give thanks to our Armed Forces.

“Unfortunately this event has not been well supported by regular or reserve units.

“Seeing the Armed Forces reduce drastically in size myself during my time serving. It is now extremely difficult to approach and be successful in getting Armed Forces serving and reserve personnel to attend events such as Mansfield's Armed Forces Day.

“These hard-working young men and women do not have much time off already and commanding officers are reluctant for their people to lose even more time attending public events.

“We approached more than 30 different regular and reserve units for support to this event and had very little positive feedback which is understandable when you consider how much pressure these operational units are constantly and continuously under.”

Alternative events

Jay added: “As already mentioned as a long serving and now retired Army officer myself, I believe the Armed Forces Day is all about supporting our Armed Forces.

“With all three Forces – Army, Navy and the RAF struggling to recruit people.

“We at the BID have decided the best way to support the Armed Forces is to support the Armed Forces recruiting weekend which comes to Mansfield at the end of August.

“This is a hugely important event for the three forces where they will be looking to recruit young people from Mansfield and the surrounding East Midlands area.

“It should be an excellent and interesting event and if Mansfield people want to show their support to the Armed Forces then please support and show interest in this important event. BID will certainly be supporting it.”

Conclusion

Jay concluded: “This has been a difficult choice for us to make but is based on what's best for our town centre and our members, rising costs, expensive anti-terrorism measures, public safety and importantly the ability for the Armed Forces to actually support it.

“I hope that by supporting the recruitment event later in the summer we will be providing assistance and support where it is needed the most, which is increasing the numbers in all three of our beloved Armed Forces.

“I hope this helps Mansfield's people to fully understand what has happened that has led to this event not being planned.

“We will review the situation again next year.”