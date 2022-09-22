News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Free activities for the whole community as Fun Palace heads to Mansfield

Mansfield Library will be opening its doors as a Fun Palace next month with a day of activities for the whole community.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:40 pm

On Saturday, October 1, from 10am-2pm, Mansfield Central Library is hosting a ‘Fun Palace’.

The event at the West Gate library will see a range of ‘fun and free’ activities.

An event spokesman said: “Find your inner scientist with our games and activities, designed to ignite your senses and develop your skills.

The event will be held at Mansfield Library.

Most Popular

“Have fun making, crafting and creating.”

There will also be animated shows from Pinxton Puppets, with performances of Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs and The Pirate on Treasure Island at 11am, noon and 1pm.

Visitors can also meet Daisy the Dalek throughout the day.

Read More

Read More
HMV Mansfield looking for artists to perform in store for ‘National Album Day’

The spokesman said: “There is no need to book, simply turn up and take part. We look forward to seeing you.”

For more information, call Inspire, Nottinghamshire Council’s cultural partner, on 01623 677200, or email [email protected]

Treasure Island