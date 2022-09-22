Free activities for the whole community as Fun Palace heads to Mansfield

On Saturday, October 1, from 10am-2pm, Mansfield Central Library is hosting a ‘Fun Palace’.

The event at the West Gate library will see a range of ‘fun and free’ activities.

An event spokesman said: “Find your inner scientist with our games and activities, designed to ignite your senses and develop your skills.

The event will be held at Mansfield Library.

“Have fun making, crafting and creating.”

There will also be animated shows from Pinxton Puppets, with performances of Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs and The Pirate on Treasure Island at 11am, noon and 1pm.

Visitors can also meet Daisy the Dalek throughout the day.

The spokesman said: “There is no need to book, simply turn up and take part. We look forward to seeing you.”