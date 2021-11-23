Pupils at Skegby Junior Academy were inspired to take to the dance floor for a spot of Salsa and the Charleston during a visit from Robin Windsor.

Robin attended the Ash Grove school, part of the Greenwood Academies Trust, to provide a series of dance workshops on Wednesday, November 3.

Individual classes saw Year 3 and 4 pupils learn the Salsa and Year 5 and 6, the Charleston. The workshops were part of the school’s commitment to incorporate a variety of sports into the PE curriculum and linked to the academy’s careers programme showing children different career pathways.

After each workshop, Robin held a question and answer session. The pupils asked Robin about how dancing made him feel, to which he replied that it had made him “feel happy and stops him thinking about problems.”

They also asked about his preference for clothes which, unsurprisingly, was “anything that sparkles!”

Questioned on how he became good at dancing, Robin explained it was “all about practice”.

The school said it also provided an opportunity to “challenge gender stereotypes” and demonstrated to the children that they could achieve their goals with “hard work and dedication..”

Pauline Marples, Principal at Skegby Junior Academy, said: “Robin’s workshops were amazing, and our pupils ended the day with big smiles on their faces, full of energy and salsa-ing out the school gates.

"The dance workshops were a perfect opportunity to try something new and discover the enjoyment of dance.

“Robin truly inspired our pupils and they benefited from talking to a professional dancer about his career, both on Strictly Come Dancing and outside the show.

"They learned about Robin’s determination and commitment as well as how he overcame challenges. A huge thank you to Robin and the team.”

Robin said: “For me, seeing the kids' confidence grow while learning to dance, even in such a short space of time, proves how important it is to allow children opportunity to explore their creative side.

"Dance provides everybody with the tools to blossom and shine, resulting in a real boost in self esteem and self belief. It's also a fantastic way of keeping both physically and mentally healthy whilst having fun."