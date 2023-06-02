Bishop Ronald was ordained deacon in June 1953 and priest in 1954 and served his curacy in Sheffield Cathedral.

Bishop Ronald and his late wife Audrey then retired to Southwell in 1993 to begin a new sphere of ministry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Ronald as Honorary Assistant Bishop in the diocese of Southwell and Nottingham, and both were involved in Southwell Minster, especially campaigning for issues of world debt, poverty, fairtrade and the environment.

Bishop Ronald Milner

Bishop Ronald is set to publish his memoir to coincide with his platinum anniversary, Time’s Wingéd Chariot: A backward glance through Ninety Years, which recalls his growing up years in bomb-shattered Hull, university in Cambridge, further studies in Oxford, pioneering ministry in the industrial settings of Sheffield and Coventry, the busy port of Southampton, the rural fens of Lincolnshire and later working in the Urban Priority Areas of east Lancashire.

Bishop Ronald will be joined by family, friends and representatives from every stage of his ministry on Sunday, June 4, in the Cathedral Eucharist at 10am, surrounded by the Southwell Minster community who have been enriched by his friendship and faith over the last 30 years.

The Very Revd Nicola Sullivan, Dean of Southwell, said: "The Minster community is thankful to God for Bishop Ronald’s ministry, friendship, and prayers over the 30 years since his retirement to Southwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad