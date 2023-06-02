Meet in Nottingham will partner with the National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham Venues, The Island Quarter, Goosedale and the Mercure Nottingham Sherwood to represent the county.

The team will head to this year’s Meetings Show, and have the opportunity to meet with event planners, organisers and buyers who are looking to book their future national or international conference or event.

Using their expert knowledge, they’ll show buyers why Nottingham should be their destination of choice, provide venue recommendations, and obtain rates and availability for specific event enquiries.

Team Nottingham will be attending this year’s Meetings Show 2023

Rachel Stewart, events manager for Meet in Nottingham, said: “Nottinghamshire is a great destination for corporate events and conferences.

"We’re a destination that has a proven track record for hosting a wide variety of events that fall within various sectors including sport, research, life science and academia.

"This is due to our two world-class universities, strong medical links through our two NHS Trust hospitals and various sporting venues and stadiums.”

