The best of Nottinghamshire's events to be showcased at London event

The very best of Nottinghamshire’s diverse events and conferencing will be showcased at this year’s Meetings Show in London.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

Meet in Nottingham will partner with the National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham Venues, The Island Quarter, Goosedale and the Mercure Nottingham Sherwood to represent the county.

The team will head to this year’s Meetings Show, and have the opportunity to meet with event planners, organisers and buyers who are looking to book their future national or international conference or event.

Using their expert knowledge, they’ll show buyers why Nottingham should be their destination of choice, provide venue recommendations, and obtain rates and availability for specific event enquiries.

Team Nottingham will be attending this year’s Meetings Show 2023Team Nottingham will be attending this year’s Meetings Show 2023
Rachel Stewart, events manager for Meet in Nottingham, said: “Nottinghamshire is a great destination for corporate events and conferences.

"We’re a destination that has a proven track record for hosting a wide variety of events that fall within various sectors including sport, research, life science and academia.

"This is due to our two world-class universities, strong medical links through our two NHS Trust hospitals and various sporting venues and stadiums.”

Kylie Costall, who works as head of Sales and Hospitality for The National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to join forces with Nottingham venues to promote our incredible city, whilst providing the opportunity to see many contacts from around the UK in one venue, and of course we look forward to meeting many new contacts along the way.”

