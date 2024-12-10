Former mental health nurse hopes to secure community hub for Mansfield veterans

A former mental health nurse aims to establish a community hub for her veteran support group in Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Massey, a former mental health nurse from Forest Town, founded Veterans Unite in 2021 to offer mental health support for veterans of the armed forces.

With her background in mental health, Eileen wanted to assist veterans by providing social support in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her role, she also raises funds for the organisation, with plans to secure funds for a community hub for specifically tailored services.

Eileen Massey, the founder of Veterans Unite, is shown alongside a generous donor, Chairman of the Bowls Club in Sutton.

“It hasn't been an easy journey,” said Eileen, the founder of the group, as she speaks of setbacks since establishing the group as a Community Interest Company (CIC).

She reported that one of the donation tins from Veterans Unite was stolen from a pub earlier this year.

She said the incident caused a significant setback in her efforts to raise funds for a community hub, as she felt disheartened by the ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen added: “It would be wonderful to raise awareness about Veterans Unite and garner some support during this time.

“My goal is to secure a community hub for veterans, providing them with a dedicated space and services designed to meet their specific needs.”

With Eileen's experience in the mental health field, she is particularly keen to support ex-armed forces members suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can be a debilitating mental health condition.

People with PTSD have intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experience that persist long after the traumatic event has ended.

Readers can contact Eileen at [email protected] for more information on how to donate and get involved.