Santa to visit once homeless Nottinghamshire residents facing a lonely Christmas after Housing Trust launches festive appeal

Homelessness organisation Derventio Housing Trust is calling on local people to turn Santa for its Nottinghamshire residents who may face a lonely Christmas, by buying them a special festive gift box of treats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning housing trust which helps a thousand people a year in the UK who might otherwise be homeless, has once again teamed up with corporate gifting company Colleague Box for its Christmas appeal.

The housing trust says with the help of generous donations it will be able to ensure none of its residents are missed off Santa’s list this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derventio is currently providing accommodation for people in Nottinghamshire, many of whom are suffering from mental health problems and find Christmas a tough time of year.

Residents enjoying their festive Colleague Boxes

The trust runs a ‘Growing Lives’ project in Ilkeston that provides activities such as craft, woodworking, gardening and companionship for residents to help them move forward with their lives. Many residents say Growing Lives has been a key factor in helping them get their lives back on track.

Colleague Box has put together a box full of festive treats to help provide some Christmas cheer to Derventio Housing Trust residents who often end up spending the day alone.

The appeal is calling on local people to pay for the festive treat boxes which are priced at £15 and contain a selection of Christmassy snacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second year that Derventio has teamed up with Colleague Box, who have again generously given a discount to make every penny stretch further.

Ilkeston Derventio Housing Trust residents enjoying their festive boxes

Managing director Sarah Hernandez said: “The festive season is meant to be the happiest time of the year but for many, it can be anything but.

“Some Derventio Housing Trust residents for whom we are providing accommodation have sadly become estranged from parents, spouses or children so cannot enjoy a traditional Christmas family day. Instead, they may well face December 25 alone.

“We can’t fix those family problems overnight but through our Christmas appeal we can at least ensure every one of our residents across the UK gets a present this year. The treats they contain are not much to many people but to residents living in one of our properties they mean so much more. We don’t want any resident to feel forgotten at Christmas and it would be great if people could get behind this year’s appeal. For £15, you could put a big smile on someone’s face this December. It’s amazing what a small box of festive snacks can do for someone who has few treats in their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you so much to Colleague Box for once again joining us in creating this festive appeal. It’s their busiest time of the year and we really appreciate their support.”

Natalie and Adam Bamford from Colleague Box with Penny Wiltshire (centre) from Derventio Housing Trust

Natalie Bamford, co-founder of the multi award-winning Colleague Box, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with Derventio Housing Trust again for their festive appeal. We’ve created a box of festive treats that we know will bring a smile to residents’ faces. It would be amazing to see everyone get behind the festive spirit and help brighten up Christmas for people in Nottinghamshire who really need it.”

Derventio Housing Trust operates in five areas in the UK: Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Wiltshire.

Many Derventio residents are struggling with their mental health and some have no family at all. After the housing trust launched its festive appeal in 2023, residents have told how Christmas is a very lonely time for them and that a simple box of festive treats has meant the world.

To donate, see www.colleaguebox.co.uk/derventiofestivetreat