Former Mansfield Woodhouse teacher twice convicted of possessing indecent images is back in court

A former teacher twice convicted of possessing indecent images has appeared in court again after breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fraser McDonald Smith, 66, failed to disclose items capable of accessing the internet and storing digital images, in July 2021.

Nottingham Crown Court heard McDonald Smith was subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), strictly limiting his access to the internet, that was imposed in May 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he breached the order just weeks later, with officers becoming aware in July of that year that McDonald Smith may have accessed images that were prohibited.

Fraser McDonald Smith appeared at Nottingham Crown Court

The police raided his home and found seven devices that could either access the internet and/or store digital images that he had not disclosed.

He was arrested and put before the courts. He was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

The judge told McDonald Smith the sentence was suspended as he had pleaded guilty, compiled with other aspects of the order and had committed no further offences since the breach came to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the hearing, the court heard the SHPO that he breached had been imposed in May 2021 after police raided his home in Edgehill Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, and recovered one category A – the most extreme – video and five category B videos from his phone and a hard drive.

He admitted two counts of making an indecent image of a child and in addition to the SHPO was jailed for four months, suspended for two years.

McDonald Smith also has a previous child porn offence, dating back to 2005, when he was given a three-year community order with specialist supervision after admitting 17 counts of making indecent images of children.

Following his latest court appearance for breaching a SHPO, Detective Constable Kate Taylor, who led the investigation, said: “Sexual Harm Prevention Orders designed to protect the public from harm and to tightly restrict offenders’ future behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, these orders are extremely serious and are rigorously enforced by Nottinghamshire Police.