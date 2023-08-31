Former Mansfield drug addict plans to launch new charity to help others

Former professional boxer Jay Moore recalled his “painful and traumatic” childhood, which led him into a life of criminality.

“At the age of 12 I was already involved in petty theft,” he said. “My life was chaotic and filled with trauma.

“I see now I just wanted to fit in, so I developed an unhealthy pattern of fighting my way through my childhood in a search to be loved and wanted.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Moore hopes to use his own experience to help others by setting up a charity called New Way.

In a bid to find relief, Jay turned to drugs and soon became addicted.

The 51-year-old said: “I started on solvents, then progressed through cannabis and any drug available – leading me into heroin and crack cocaine.

“The drugs made me feel warm and wanted. I spent 10 years, a whole decade, with this false love that controlled me.

“My level of violence escalated into a gang culture, where I felt a sense of belonging. I moved from a user, to a dealer, to an importer.”

During a stint in prison, Jay said he reached “rock bottom” and considered taking his own life.

It was then someone reached out to him and helped him take his first steps on the road to recovery.

He said: “Without this help I would probably not be here now. A year of rehabilitation was needed to help retrain my brain. I turned my fight into resilience and empowerment to change my life.”

Jay went on to become a pro-boxer and also trained as a drug and alcohol worker and youth mentor. He has been sober for 26 years.

Now on a mission to help others, the father-of-four is fundraising to set up his own charity called New Way – supporting individuals who come from a life of trauma, criminality, mental health issues, homelessness and drug or alcohol addiction.

He said: “My charity will aim to offer facilities to empower individuals to have someone they can reach out to, use free gym facilities, mentor support and find their skill sets in a warm, loving environment.

“No-one tried to look for my skill set when I was involved in a world of crime and drugs. I want to help others find theirs, give them their first step, and build their resilience to a place of abstinence and love.

“My aim is to show people a different direction, to end their suffering and walk the journey with them. Everyone deserves this opportunity to feel wanted and loved and a chance to turn their life around – just like me.”

To raise funds for his venture Jay has launched an online fundraising page, which has already drummed up almost £1,000. To learn more about New Way or donate, visit shorturl.at/tCM34