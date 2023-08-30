Huthwaite couple stunned by shock brain tumour diagnosis keeping everything crossed for positive outcome

George Roberts and Emilie Pickaver, both aged 23, live on Little Lane, Huthwaite with their two young children,

Their world was turned upside down when George was diagnosed with a braim tumour after going to doctor initially complaining of headaches.

Emilie said: “It was a major shock to everyone.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Roberts and Emilie Pickaver. (Photo by: Emilie Roberts)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was having headaches for a while and I said he needed to go and get his eyes tested, so we did that and he did need glasses.

“But he got them and instead of helping, he just started getting worse headaches still within days.

“So he went to doctor, who sent from an MRI scan and then that’s when we got the news, on July 27, that he had a brain tumour.”

The news, understandbly left the couple and their families stunned, but Emilie says there might be hope on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re waiting for other test results to come back from London, which take four to six weeks, but it’s looking like it could be a low-grade tumour.

“We’re keeping everything in the world crossed that that’s the case.

“George has been so strong, he’s reacted really well and Queen’s Medical Centre have been brilliant too, talking us through it all and reassuring us throughout.”

To help support the couple, their friends have now organised a fundraising day on Sunday, September 10, at Polly Bowls Club, Sutton, from 1-5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free and there will be a variety of stalls and activities including a bouncy castle, circus workshop, critter encounter area, tombola, raffle, Paw Patrol Marshall and Sonic mascots, glitter tattoos, face painting, and DJ.

People can visit the fundraising Facebook page at fb.com/groups/216256398080057

Emma Howes, one of the organisers, said: “The diagnosis completely knocked them for six and we wanted to do this fun day to help them out so they can use the money for whatever they want.

"It feels like (if the tumour is benign) they’ve been given a second chance and they just want to make the most of life.”