News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

Nine of the best beaches within easy reach of Mansfield

There’s nothing better than a day at the seaside – and you don’t have to travel for hours to get there.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

We have compiled a list of nine of the best beaches which are within easy reach of Mansfield.

So grab your bucket and spade and enjoy a day at the seaside.

Cleethorpes Central Beach, King Pin, Central Promenade, Beacon Hill, Grant Thorold, Cleethorpes, DN35 8SE

1. Cleethorpes Central Beach

Cleethorpes Central Beach, King Pin, Central Promenade, Beacon Hill, Grant Thorold, Cleethorpes, DN35 8SE Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQ

2. Mablethorpe Central Beach

Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQ Photo: ELDC

Photo Sales
Sutton On Sea Central Beach, Meridale Community Garden, York Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 2EU.

3. Sutton On Sea Central Beach

Sutton On Sea Central Beach, Meridale Community Garden, York Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 2EU. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Chapel St Leonards, Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, PE24 5TB.

4. Chapel St Leonards

Chapel St Leonards, Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, PE24 5TB. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Mansfield