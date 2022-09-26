Former Eastwood police officer becomes new chief constable for Nottinghamshire

New chief constable Kate Meynell with Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

Kate Meynell was officially and unanimously confirmed in the role earlier this month to replace Craig Guildford, who is leaving to become chief constable at West Midlands Police.

Kate, the current deputy chief constable at Derbyshire Constabulary, is now set to return to work at the force where she began and spent most of her career.

“What is really important is making sure communities feel safe and listened to,” she said.

“I want to make sure we have a service that is fit for the future, where we use data effectively and are evidence-led in the way we do our work.

“Also, I want a workforce that is engaged and empowered because it is the workforce that will deliver what we are looking for.

“I very much believe in being a team.

“It is really important if we are to be successful as an organisation that the public have trust and confidence and we are seen to be legitimate.

“It is about putting the public first, working as a team with really clear standards so everyone is clear what Nottinghamshire Police is about.”

Kate joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1993, where she worked across Eastwood, Bulwell and Hucknall in uniform roles for a number of years before joining CID.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry named Kate Meynell as her preferred candidate for the role in August following a rigorous assessment and interview process.

Kate added: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Nottinghamshire. I grew up in Nottinghamshire and it’s a place I’m proud to call home.

“I have enjoyed my time working in Derbyshire alongside some great colleagues, but this is a dream job for me.

“Nottinghamshire Police has a positive, strong workforce and I do feel we have the opportunity now to continue the improvements that Craig Guildford has started.

“The force has moved a long way forward under his leadership.