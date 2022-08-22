Former drug addict who almost took his own life appeals for funds to kick-start new charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam White, 39, from Somercotes, has been struggling with various addictions since he was 16.

Three years ago drugs, alcohol and gambling led him to a point where he almost took his own life.

Since then, he has turned his life around and now is starting a charity to help others.

Adam's nephew is holding the charity's logo.

Today’s Addiction Now Kicked Recovery aims to help to addicts and their families, so they can transform their lives too.

Adam said: “There is not enough help out there both for addicts and people stuck in the binge cycle or depressed and feeling like they have no support, other than medication.

“We will put people who have been struggling on a right path and help them start a new life, while also supporting their families.

Adam’s charity will offer professional help to kick addiction, as well as various schemes which will help former addicts to get their life back on track.

The charity has a name and logo but needs to raise funds to be officially registered.

To achieve that, TANK Recovery will encourage people to change their lifestyle through new mindsets and fitness classes.

Adam said: “Exercise, motivation and making life goals helped me massively and I hope I can use them to help others who don’t have the support I have needed for years.”

What makes the organisation unique, is the focus it also puts on helping families of the addicts.

The charity plans to raise money to support the families of addicts, helping them pay their bills, with a special focus on children.

Adam said: “Children are missing out when their parents have been addicts. We will offer support for them, make sure they have proper clothes and a decent place to live.”

To make the help even more accessible, the charity covers travel expenses for those who struggle to afford transport.

Adam and his team have already filled in all the necessary documents, set up the organisation’s name and logo.

Now, the last step to get the green light to be an officially registered charity is a proof of funding.

Adam needs to either raise £5,000 or receive letters of intent from businesses.

Such letters would state how much a company dplans to donate as soon as the charity is up and running.

To get the necessary funding, Adam has set up a Justgiving page and is planning to organise fundraising events, including a raffle.

He said: “If you can share or donate, it would be much appreciated, doesn't matter how little, it will help.

“If there are any businesses willing to donate some prizes for the raffle, it would be a massive help. We will be very grateful and advertise them as a way to say thank you.”

He said: “Too many people can’t access the support they need in this area and we want to make that possible.