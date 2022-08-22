Sutton drug supplier jailed over conspiracy with Shirebrook cocaine kingpin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Street dealer Adrian Mohammed, aged 34, worked alongside a drug kingpin who headed up a two-year ‘retail enterprise’ supplying recreational users.

Derby Crown Court heard Mohammed received wholesale cocaine from Thomas Carlisle, the Shirebrook-based head of a drug supply conspiracy.

Jonathan Cox, prosecuting, described how when 28-year-old Carlisle was ‘struggling to supply his customers he would turn to Mohammed for their habits to be satisfied’

Georgia Marie Vincent

Mr Cox said Mohammed, a slaughterhouse meat inspector supplied a customer base ‘stretching from Chesterfield to Bolsover’.

The court heard Mohammed would buy ‘20 deals’ every Friday from Carlisle to sell, which, Judge Nirmal Shant QC said, reflected ‘the scale’ of the Chesterfield man’s operation.

Sentencing, she told Mohammed: “You had a significant role and it was your own operation – you were street dealing and obtaining wholesale quantities.”

However the court heard the operation’s chief was Carlisle, of Church Drive, Shirebrook, who used girlfriend Georgia Vincent’s bank account to receive payment from customers.

Justin Woodham

The prosecutor said Carlisle, along with others still awaiting sentence, were responsible for the supply of ‘somewhere in the region’ of three kilograms of cocaine between 2018 and 2020.

He described how more than £7,000 in cash was found during a search of Carlisle’s home.

Mr Cox said Carlisle’s ‘very young’ girlfriend Vincent was ‘drawn towards’ the lifestyle drug dealing could offer and became ‘willingly’ involved.

He told how she funnelled payments through her own bank account – often made with the reference ‘cocaine’ while she ‘actively’ sent Carlisle customers.

Adrian Anthony Mohammed

Altogether, nearly £25,000 was paid into Vincent’s account between 2018-19, which, Mr Cox said, gave the 23-year-old, who had no previous convictions, ‘a significant role’.

The judge said she was a ‘very young lady’ at the time.

She said: “It’s fair to say you had a limited involvement for a year and cannot have had full awareness of the scale of the enterprise.

"You formed a relationship with Carlisle at a time when you had perhaps not had any other meaningful relationship.”

However she said: “You were taking money and were selling directly to people on the street on behalf of Carlisle.”

The court heard kingpin Carlisle was supplied by Justin Woodham, 37, one of three suppliers who is thought to have provided at least one kilogram of the drug for resale.

Judge Shant told him: “You have been organising and selling on a commercial scale and were a substantial link in the chain – that puts you in a leading role.”

Mohammed, of Queensway, Pilsley, Derbyshire, admitted supplying a class A drug and conspiring to supply a class A drug. He was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Vincent, of New Scott Street, Whaley Thorns, admitted conspiring to supply a class A drug and converting criminal property and was jailed for four years.