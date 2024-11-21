Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heartbroken mother of a two-year-old girl who died in a caravan fire on holiday says she is ‘devastated’ that nobody will be prosecuted for her death.

Natasha Broadley, aged 37, now of Newark but living in Clipstone at the time of the tragedy, was staying with her daughter Louisiana Brooke Dolan at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, in Lincolnshire back in 2021 when the deadly blaze broke out.

She managed to escape the fire with her other children – Lexus, Timothy and James-Dean – but was unable to save Louisiana.

Lincolnshire Police announced in August 2022 that it did not intend to bring any criminal charges over the death but Natasha thinks it was caused by a faulty boiler.

No-one will be prosecuted over the death of two-year-old Louisianna Broadley. Photo: Submitted

An inquest into Louisiana's passing last year then ruled the death was accidental after not being able to definitively identify the cause.

And she's now received a letter from her local MP Robert Jenrick (Con) confirming that criminal charges will not be pursued, which has left her 'heartbroken'.

She said: "I've been hopeful that someone would still be prosecuted, then I got a letter in the post.

"I was just devastated – it hit me like a bag of cement on top of me.

"I just couldn't breathe.

"I want the investigation to start from scratch, it's like everyone wants me to stay quiet but I can't leave it because she's not here."

Natasha had taken her family on holiday to the caravan park, roughly three miles north of Skegness, on August 23, 2021.

She said on the day of the fire, she raised concerns over the boiler with the caravan's owner and someone had been sent to look at it.

But after she got out of the shower later that night, she realised the caravan, which had no smoke alarm, was on fire.

The full-time mum managed to save Lexus, Timothy and James-Dean – but was unable to find Louisiana in the thick smoke.

Natasha continued: “I jumped in the shower for 10 minutes – I came out of the bathroom door and the fire was overtaking the caravan.

"But my children have been like a rock from day one, I tell them everything.

"Little do they know, they are my rock.

"I cry around them as well, because it brings their emotional side out as well, instead of them holding it in."

Natasha and her family would have been celebrating Louisiana's sixth birthday this Saturday (November 23).

She has paid tribute to her daughter, describing her as her ‘little best friend’ who ‘had the most caring nature’.

Natasha said: "She was so funny, she had the most caring nature and would never cry.

"She was my little baby so I mothered her more and would pamper her.

"She was my little best friend, she never took her arm from around my neck but I loved that – my children are my everything."

Laver Leisure Holiday Parks, who own Sealands Caravan Park, and Lincolnshire Police have both been contacted for comment.