Mayor welcomes £40m for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire bus services to keep fares down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are set to receive a share of £40m of Government funding to support bus services and keep fares down just weeks after plans to increase the single bus fare cap from £2 to £3 were announced in the Autumn Budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding has been awarded to the East Midlands Combined County Authority by the Labour Government to invest in bus services across Derbyshire, Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham with the aim of keeping bus fares down, protecting local routes and delivering more reliable services.

East Midlands’ Labour Mayor, Claire Ward, said: “Improving our bus services is about more than just getting people from A to B. It’s about transforming lives and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding is a fantastic opportunity to connect people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, making it easier to access jobs, skills training, health appointments, and our incredible tourist attractions.

East Midlands Combined County Authority's Mayor Claire Ward has welcomed the funding

“Reliable, affordable buses are the lifeblood of our region, bringing people closer to opportunity and helping businesses to thrive.”

The £40m is part of the Government’s wider allocated £955m of funding to support bus services until 2026 with £712m going to local authorities to improve bus services, and a further £243 million to be made available for bus operators.

EMCCA, which is now regarded as the lead authority on local transport, says it will be working across the region with key partners to transform transport for people who live, work and do business or visit the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This work includes plans to deliver improvements to routes, ticketing, and passenger information, plus making transport connections better across the region.

The investment might be welcomed by bus passengers facing a potential increase in the single bus fare cap from £2 to £3 which was revealed in the recent Autumn Budget at the end of October after the £2 single bus fare cap had been introduced by the previous Conservative Government to address the cost of living crisis.

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward added: “By working closely with councils and operators, we’ll make sure every penny of this funding makes a difference, creating a bus network that our communities can depend on and be proud of.

“Together, we’re building a region where everyone has the chance to succeed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMCCA includes representatives from Derbyshire County and Derby City councils, and Nottinghamshire County and Nottingham City councils, and was launched this year under a devolution deal with a guaranteed funding stream of £1.14bn for 30-years, and with devolved powers around transport, housing, skills and adult education, economic development and net zero targets.