The Government suspended charging NHS staff to park at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic – but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the charges can be reintroduced from tomorrow, April 1.

However, bosses at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals, said it was currently reviewing the issue.

A trust spokesman said: “SFH is currently reviewing parking charges for staff and will not be re-evoking parking charges for staff on April 1.

Cars parked at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

“We know staff will be keen to know what this means for them and we will keep everyone informed.

“We thank staff for their patience while we work through the details.”

It comes as the GMB trade union warned hard-up NHS staff face a £90 million car parking bill from tomorrow after Mr Javid said the free parking scheme would end.

In a written statement to the Commons, he said: “Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on March 31.”

Costly

Figures from NHS Digital show in the financial year 2019/20 – the year before charges were lifted for the pandemic – health workers paid £90.1m in car parking fees.

Workers in the Midlands paid out the most, forking out £18m in the year, followed by the North West at £17m and the North East and Yorkshire, at £16m.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national officer, said: “It’s almost like the Health Secretary has a personal vendetta against NHS staff.

“During the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, he’s hell-bent on forcing them to swallow yet another real terms pay cut.

“Now follows the real insult to injury, he’s making them pay to park at work.

“Health workers are on their knees following a two-year pandemic – they need help and support, not being repeatedly kicked when they are down by the Government.

“The GMB calls on the Government to restore this funding and on employers to do the right thing and scrap the reintroduction of local parking charges.”