The Forest Town and District branch of U3A, the University of the Third Age, enjoyed a successful festive event at the Forest Town Arena.

The U3A is a national movement which supports retired people to continue learning and interests in an informal environment.

Unlike a university in the traditional sense members do not study for qualifications, but can join informal interest groups, share knowledge and experience while meeting others and making friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest Town and District U3A Christmas get together at Forest Town Arena.

During the morning ‘Turn Back Time’ provided live entertainment with a medley of Christmas songs and 1960s and ’70s music.

Members also played bingo, held a raffle, had a secret Santa, and festive quiz, which organisers say proved ‘great fun’. Refreshments were served with traditional mince pies.

Forest Town’s U3A now has 20 interest groups and is always looking for people to run new groups or be group leaders, while new members, retired or semi-retired, are ‘always welcome’.

Next year will see the organisation celebrate its 40th anniversary and a number of events are planned, including a tree planting.

Chris Ward, branch business secretary and publicity officer, said “We provide friendship and companionship, particularly important during Covid, it’s good for people to know there is friendship and support out there

"The Christmas event was a great success, everyone enjoyed it. We are always open to welcoming new members.”

The group meets on the first Friday of the month at 10am, at Forest Town Arena.

For more details, see u3asites.org.uk/forest-town/home or call 01623 422251.