Edwinstowe nursery youngsters enjoyed a special visit with Santa
Santa took a moment out of his busy schedule in the run-up to Christmas to drop in at an Edwinstowe nursery.
Youngsters aged up to fiven at Cherubs Edwinstowe, on Mansfield Road, received a special gift when Santa surprised them during their Christmas party day.
Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “There were some very excited little faces although some were a bit shy, but they all loved meeting Santa, who was touring all the Cherub nurseries’ Christmas parties.
“He greeted them all and asked them what they wanted for Christmas.
“Last year, we had a video link-up with Santa, so it was lovely for the children to see him in person.”
During the party, the children enjoyed festive food and fun, dressed in everything from party frocks, to Christmas jumpers, to elf suits, snowmen and reindeer costumes. They also made Christmas decorations.