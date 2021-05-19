Forest Town dog found safe and well after successful search operation

Olga the Shih Tzu went missing by escaping through a fence on Tuesday just hours after moving into the new property from Glapwell.

Her devastated owners quickly alerted Beauty's Legacy – a charity which helps find lost and stolen pets – and posted on social media to help track down the scared pooch.

And after an online appeal and posters being placed in the area, Olga was spotted on the Garibaldi estate on Wednesday morning – much to the relief of her owners who dashed to the scene to be reunited with her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olga the Shih Tzu has been reunited after disappearing from her new home in Forest Town.

Lisa Dean from Beauty’s Legacy said: “Someone spotted her near Newlands Junior School this morning.

"Fortunately they had seen our posters and followed the instructions to the letter, keeping their distance but keeping an eye on her.

"Her owners rushed to the scene and were reunited with their beloved dog.

"She is off for a vet check but seems safe and well.”

Lisa highlighted the importance of alerting lost pet charities to help relocate lost or stolen dogs, saying their expertise and social media campaigns often make all the difference in a positive outcome.

"It really is important to seek help in these types of situations.” Lisa said.

"Lost or stolen dogs may be in unfamiliar territory and will go into survival mode, where they see everyone as a threat, so well-meaning people trying to approach them or call their name can cause them to run into traffic or try and hide, where they can get hurt.

"Posters were placed all over the area with very clear instructions to allow volunteers and the owners to deal with any sightings, and we were very fortunate that the wonderful people who found her this morning had read the posters and followed the instructions to the letter – the owners are incredibly grateful.

"Thank you also to the Chad for their prompt action in getting the story out there last night.

"We are just so relieved she is home and safe.”

To find out more about Beauty’s Legacy, check out its Facebook page here.

A message from the Editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.