'Please do not call or chase' - urgent appeal to find missing Mansfield dog
A four-year-old Shih Tzu has gone missing from her brand new home and her elderly owners are ‘desperate’ to find her.
Olga the female adult Shih Tzu only moved with her owners to Forest Town from Glapwell this week, and the inquisitive dog escaped from her new garden through an undiscovered hole in a fence.
The black and white dog, who was wearing a pink collar and is microchipped, does not know the area and her owners are ‘beside themselves with worry’ according to a volunteer helping the search.
Lisa Dean from Beauty’s Legacy has spent the day helping look for the dog, but now thinks she may have gone to ground, and has the following advice for anyone with possible sightings.
She said: "Her owners are absolutely beside themselves with worry and desperate to find her quickly.
"She is originally from Glapwell so she may well be trying to make her way back to her old address, but she is in an unfamiliar area, and will be terrified by now.
"Please do not call her, chase her, or try and approach her, as she will be in survival mode now and she will bolt, which risks her running into traffic and getting hurt.
"If you see her, please just call one of the sightings numbers as soon as possible and a trained volunteer will be on hand to help retrieve her.”
If you have any sightings, please call one of the volunteers on 07411 588876, 07946 539196 or 07866 026343.