'Please do not call or chase' - urgent appeal to find missing Mansfield dog

Olga the female adult Shih Tzu only moved with her owners to Forest Town from Glapwell this week, and the inquisitive dog escaped from her new garden through an undiscovered hole in a fence.

The black and white dog, who was wearing a pink collar and is microchipped, does not know the area and her owners are ‘beside themselves with worry’ according to a volunteer helping the search.

Lisa Dean from Beauty’s Legacy has spent the day helping look for the dog, but now thinks she may have gone to ground, and has the following advice for anyone with possible sightings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olga is missing from her Forest Town home

She said: "Her owners are absolutely beside themselves with worry and desperate to find her quickly.

"She is originally from Glapwell so she may well be trying to make her way back to her old address, but she is in an unfamiliar area, and will be terrified by now.

"Please do not call her, chase her, or try and approach her, as she will be in survival mode now and she will bolt, which risks her running into traffic and getting hurt.

"If you see her, please just call one of the sightings numbers as soon as possible and a trained volunteer will be on hand to help retrieve her.”

If you have any sightings, please call one of the volunteers on 07411 588876, 07946 539196 or 07866 026343.

A message from the Editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.