Football-mad Kimberley schoolboy inspired by favourite sports star to help others

Archie Wallis, 9, with his donations for Eastwood Food Bank.

Archie Wallis, who is just nine years old, decided to dress up as football legend Marcus Rashford for school as part of World Book Day events last week.

But it wasn’t enough for the Hollywell Primary School pupil just to look like his sporting hero, as Archie felt inspired by the celebrity’s altruistic actions to do some good of his own.

Marcus Rashford has famously backed a number of child food poverty incentives and became the youngest person to top the Sunday Times Giving List by raising £20million in donations from supermarkets for groups tackling the issue.

Hollywell Primary School pupil Archie holding footballer Marcus Rashford's autobiography.

The England player also forced a series of government U-turns over free school meals for children during the pandemic.

In a bid to do something of his own to combat child poverty, Archie decided to spend his World Book Day costume allowance on food to help local families who are struggling to afford to eat.

Mum Rebecca Wallis said: “Being a football mad fan, he already had the England top so we didn’t need to purchase any costume.

“I asked what else Rashford was famous for and he said ‘giving food for kids’.

“So he decided to spend what we would usually on an outfit and he went to Sainsbury’s and bought some food to donate to Eastwood Food Bank.”

Mum Rebecca hopes the charitable venture will inspire her son to do yet more good deeds in the future.

“It was a really good experience for him and he learned a lot about the way food banks work and that there are people in the community who are struggling,” she said.

“It has given him a much greater understanding of poverty and the importance of charity. He is football-mad, loves watching and playing, and so it’s nice for him to be able to look up to players like Rashford.

“I’m proud of him and hopefully he’ll be inspired to help others more often.”