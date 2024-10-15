Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A food bank in Warsop, operated by Lifespring Church and Centre, has expressed “heartfelt” gratitude to Sherwood Junior School as staff and students donate bags of food and toiletries as part of their school’s harvest festival celebrations.

Sherwood Junior School, located on Sherwood Street in Warsop, has accrued bags filled with tinned goods, non-perishables, milk, vegetables, and necessities like soap as part of their harvest donations.

Donations were delivered by staff and students to the school on Monday, October 14, and then picked up by volunteers Elaine and Derek Bradford from Lifespring Church, along with resident Ken Bonsall.

Liz Phillips, senior minister at Lifespring Church and Centre, expressed gratitude for the school's generous donations to the church's Community Action Response (CAR) project.

Volunteers Elaine and Derek Bradford, with Ken Bonsall and the donated food from Sherwood Junior School.

The CAR project provides support for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and isolation.

The project offers telephone support to those feeling lonely and provides essential food delivery services to their doorstep.

Since March 2020, the project has distributed nearly 300,000 meals to individuals in the North Nottinghamshire area.

Derek, who volunteers at Warsop's Lifespring Church and Centre most weekdays, formerly known as Warsop Town Hall, said it was “heartwarming” to receive such a generous donation.

He said: “We constantly require food and essentials to keep our project going, as we run continuously throughout the year for those who need support with hampers.”

Elaine added: “This will help many families in the area. Thank you.”

If you are in Warsop and district, in need of a CAR Project hamper, call 07394914909.

For those in the Ollerton area, call 07754 536 530.

Mrs Horton of Sherwood Junior School said: “Sherwood Junior School enjoyed their Harvest Festival this week celebrating the time of year when the crops are grown whilst also linking it to their RE work on Christianity.

“They were extremely pleased with all of the food donated by parents and carers.

“This year links have been forged with Lifespring Church and Centre in Warsop to be able to help with their FoodShare.

“We are proud to have helped the food bank with such a large amount of food and essentials, especially during these challenging times.

“Many thanks to the people who collected the food from our school, it was very much appreciated.”